Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Stock trading around $24.37 per share: What’s Next?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] closed the trading session at $24.37 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.13, while the highest price level was $24.62. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m EST.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at https://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.88 percent and weekly performance of 18.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 460.20K shares, PTGX reached to a volume of 758643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PTGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

PTGX stock trade performance evaluation

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.01. With this latest performance, PTGX shares gained by 23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.99, while it was recorded at 22.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -36026.41. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33414.29.

Return on Total Capital for PTGX is now -79.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.27. Additionally, PTGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,057,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTGX.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $908 million, or 93.70% of PTGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,201,081, which is approximately 0.695% of the company’s market cap and around 1.61% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 3,408,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.08 million in PTGX stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $67.02 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 10% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 5,585,692 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,569,042 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 29,118,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,273,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,963,439 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 730,109 shares during the same period.