Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] Is Currently 8.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] surged by $5.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $68.50 during the day while it closed the day at $67.55. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Ontrak Report Highlights Opportunity for Payers to Engage Seniors with Unaddressed Behavioral Health Conditions.

Medicare enrollees with both a behavioral health diagnosis and at least two comorbid conditions have twice the healthcare costs of those without these diagnoses.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, released a new report, “How to Address the Growing Behavioral Health Crisis Among Seniors,” examining the growing and challenging problem of recognizing and engaging older Americans in need of behavioral healthcare.

Ontrak Inc. stock has also gained 8.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OTRK stock has inclined by 9.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 127.90% and gained 9.32% year-on date.

The market cap for OTRK stock reached $1.09 billion, with 17.28 million shares outstanding and 7.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.82K shares, OTRK reached a trading volume of 556996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $89.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on OTRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 77.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 295.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.72, while it was recorded at 62.51 for the last single week of trading, and 46.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.03 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.11.

Return on Total Capital for OTRK is now -455.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -620.98. Additionally, OTRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 332.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 143.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] managed to generate an average of -$64,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ontrak Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $323 million, or 28.20% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 861,644, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 57.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 597,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.39 million in OTRK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.55 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 11.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 2,198,114 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,645,851 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 937,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,781,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,739,783 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 787,383 shares during the same period.