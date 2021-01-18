NOW Inc. [DNOW] Is Currently -3.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] closed the trading session at $8.88 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.7021, while the highest price level was $9.13. The company report on December 10, 2020 that NOW Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2020 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.distributionnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 within North America or 1-847-413-3362 outside of North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the “NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the “DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.68 percent and weekly performance of 9.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, DNOW reached to a volume of 905163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOW Inc. [DNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNOW shares is $8.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NOW Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for NOW Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNOW stock. On February 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DNOW shares from 12 to 8.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOW Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DNOW stock trade performance evaluation

NOW Inc. [DNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.36. With this latest performance, DNOW shares gained by 33.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for NOW Inc. [DNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOW Inc. [DNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +19.86. NOW Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.29.

Return on Total Capital for DNOW is now 3.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.29. Additionally, DNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] managed to generate an average of -$22,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.NOW Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NOW Inc. [DNOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NOW Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNOW.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $893 million, or 95.90% of DNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,960,789, which is approximately -4.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,297,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.44 million in DNOW stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $66.49 million in DNOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOW Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW] by around 14,607,262 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 20,220,445 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 65,786,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,614,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNOW stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,490,878 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,978,192 shares during the same period.