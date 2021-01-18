Northland Capital lifts NovoCure Limited [NVCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -6.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $167.55. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Novocure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Preliminary Net Revenues and Provides Company Update.

Full year 2020 preliminary net revenues of $494.4 million, representing annual growth of 41 percent compared to 2019.

Novocure to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:20 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 914675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NovoCure Limited stands at 4.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.08%.

The market cap for NVCR stock reached $18.22 billion, with 101.23 million shares outstanding and 86.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, NVCR reached a trading volume of 914675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $136.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for NovoCure Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on NVCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 8.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVCR in the course of the last twelve months was 452.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, NVCR shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.80, while it was recorded at 173.87 for the last single week of trading, and 98.20 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.17 and a Gross Margin at +74.87. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.06.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.23. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] managed to generate an average of -$9,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovoCure Limited posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVCR.

Insider trade positions for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]

There are presently around $12,128 million, or 83.10% of NVCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,956,360, which is approximately -4.619% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,207,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in NVCR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.37 billion in NVCR stock with ownership of nearly 135.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovoCure Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ:NVCR] by around 13,015,315 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 9,106,043 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 50,263,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,384,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250,832 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,664,471 shares during the same period.