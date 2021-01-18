Myomo Inc. [MYO] Stock trading around $10.25 per share: What’s Next?

Myomo Inc. [AMEX: MYO] closed the trading session at $10.25 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.58, while the highest price level was $10.88. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Myomo Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Expected to More than Double Compared With Fourth Quarter 2019.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Quarterly cash utilization is the lowest since IPO in 2017.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.30 percent and weekly performance of 16.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 171.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 126.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 302.72K shares, MYO reached to a volume of 284032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Myomo Inc. [MYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYO shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Myomo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Myomo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MYO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myomo Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

MYO stock trade performance evaluation

Myomo Inc. [MYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.48. With this latest performance, MYO shares gained by 50.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.39 for Myomo Inc. [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc. [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.29 and a Gross Margin at +76.09. Myomo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.15.

Return on Total Capital for MYO is now -198.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.38. Additionally, MYO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] managed to generate an average of -$214,260 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Myomo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Myomo Inc. [MYO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myomo Inc. posted -4.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc. go to -0.47%.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.70% of MYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 91,665, which is approximately 215.847% of the company’s market cap and around 13.05% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 30,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in MYO stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.25 million in MYO stock with ownership of nearly -29.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myomo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Myomo Inc. [AMEX:MYO] by around 93,545 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 23,244 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 108,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,896 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.