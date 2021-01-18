Market cap of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [SPLP] reaches 286.47M – now what?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [NYSE: SPLP] surged by $2.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.5295 during the day while it closed the day at $13.38. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Steel Partners Holdings LP announces Jason Lloyd named President of WebBank.

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE: SPLP) announced the appointment of Jason Lloyd as the President of WebBank, succeeding Kelly Barnett.

Lloyd, an employee of WebBank since 2008, most recently served as Executive Vice President of Business Development and has been instrumental in the execution of the bank’s business plan since he joined the company.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. stock has also gained 21.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPLP stock has inclined by 141.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 163.39% and gained 24.47% year-on date.

The market cap for SPLP stock reached $286.47 million, with 24.87 million shares outstanding and 18.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.82K shares, SPLP reached a trading volume of 85657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [SPLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.53. With this latest performance, SPLP shares gained by 50.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.00 for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [SPLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [SPLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.85 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for SPLP is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [SPLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.89. Additionally, SPLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [SPLP] managed to generate an average of $790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $96 million, or 28.60% of SPLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLP stocks are: STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. with ownership of 1,984,203, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; ENTRUST GLOBAL PARTNERS OFFSHORE LP, holding 1,701,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.76 million in SPLP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $12.97 million in SPLP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. [NYSE:SPLP] by around 513,183 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 499,349 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,163,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,176,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,408 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 22,049 shares during the same period.