Market cap of SenesTech Inc. [SNES] reaches 7.81M – now what?

SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] price surged by 7.85 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 12, 2020 that SenesTech Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020.

Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech, commented, “We continued to achieve traction during the third quarter in the awareness and deployment of ContraPest, which resulted in a 114% increase in sales over the prior year period. Perhaps most notable during the quarter, was the passing of the California Ecosystems Protection Act of 2020, otherwise known as AB 1788, which will prohibit the use of the four major Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) commonly used in rodent pest control under many circumstances. SenesTech’s ContraPest provides pest management professionals (PMP) with an alternative and complementary non-lethal approach to managing rodents through fertility control, and may be increasingly used to replace the SGARs. We are working closely with the PMPs in California to ensure continuity of service to their customers by offering ContraPest as part of their IPM programs once the bill goes effective on January 1, 2021.”.

A sum of 666022 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 551.05K shares. SenesTech Inc. shares reached a high of $2.06 and dropped to a low of $1.86 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

Guru’s Opinion on SenesTech Inc. [SNES]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

SNES Stock Performance Analysis:

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.73. With this latest performance, SNES shares gained by 41.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.44 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SenesTech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc. [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -7193.71 and a Gross Margin at -259.44. SenesTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7005.59.

Return on Total Capital for SNES is now -199.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -225.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -157.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.16. Additionally, SNES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] managed to generate an average of -$263,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

SNES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SenesTech Inc. posted -2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.80% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 36,900, which is approximately -3.64% of the company’s market cap and around 1.93% of the total institutional ownership; TCI WEALTH ADVISORS, INC., holding 3,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $3000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SenesTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 10 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 124,069 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 80,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 122,175 shares during the same period.