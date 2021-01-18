Market cap of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC] reaches 58.21M – now what?

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: PBHC] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.14 during the day while it closed the day at $13.14. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend.

Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank (NASDAQ: PBHC) (listing: PathBcp), has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company’s common and preferred stock, and a cash dividend of $0.06 per notional share for the issued common stock warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending December 31st, 2020. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on January 15th, 2021 and will be paid on February 5th, 2021.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has ten full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 9.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBHC stock has inclined by 22.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.46% and gained 14.46% year-on date.

The market cap for PBHC stock reached $58.21 million, with 4.65 million shares outstanding and 2.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03K shares, PBHC reached a trading volume of 773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBHC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.31.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, PBHC shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for PBHC is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.63. Additionally, PBHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC] managed to generate an average of $23,368 per employee.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [PBHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 19.90% of PBHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBHC stocks are: MINERVA ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 259,293, which is approximately -4.384% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC, holding 99,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in PBHC stocks shares; and M3F, INC., currently with $0.8 million in PBHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:PBHC] by around 8,904 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,930 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 509,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBHC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.