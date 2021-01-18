Market cap of MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] reaches 22.21M – now what?

MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MDIA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.90%. The company report on May 1, 2020 that Notice Of Change Of Location Of 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On Thursday, May 14, 2020.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MDIA), announced that, due to the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of our shareholders and other possible attendees at our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format, instead of as an in-person event in New York City as originally planned. The Annual Meeting will still be held at the previously-announced time and date of 9:00 a.m., Eastern, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Shareholders of record and beneficial holders of common stock as of the close of business on March 9, 2020 (the “Record Date”), will be entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting via a toll-free conference call at 9:00 a.m., Eastern, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. To participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders will need to dial 1-517-623-4891 and enter passcode 5295370. Participation through this dial in number will enable shareholders to hear the proceedings of the meeting, but will not permit shareholders to vote or change their vote at the meeting.

Over the last 12 months, MDIA stock dropped by -56.99%.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.21 million, with 7.10 million shares outstanding and 1.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.99K shares, MDIA stock reached a trading volume of 176670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaCo Holding Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, MDIA shares gained by 25.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.52 and a Gross Margin at +21.06. MediaCo Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 729.53. Additionally, MDIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 691.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] managed to generate an average of $11,630 per employee.MediaCo Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

There are presently around $2 million, or 36.50% of MDIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDIA stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 184,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 98,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in MDIA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in MDIA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MDIA] by around 22,983 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 17,627 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 474,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDIA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,642 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,047 shares during the same period.