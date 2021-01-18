Market cap of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF] reaches 31.82M – now what?

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [NASDAQ: JCTCF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.50%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $10.3 million compared to sales of $7.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income for the current quarter was $488,527, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of ($6,621), or ($0.00) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 12 months, JCTCF stock rose by 24.40%.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.82 million, with 3.48 million shares outstanding and 1.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.90K shares, JCTCF stock reached a trading volume of 33569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCTCF in the course of the last twelve months was 318.17.

JCTCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50. With this latest performance, JCTCF shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.28 for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.15. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.20.

Return on Total Capital for JCTCF is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.52. Additionally, JCTCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF] managed to generate an average of $44,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.97.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [JCTCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 30.30% of JCTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCTCF stocks are: RIVERVIEW TRUST CO with ownership of 512,168, which is approximately -49.399% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARTHENON LLC, holding 206,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in JCTCF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.69 million in JCTCF stock with ownership of nearly -3.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. [NASDAQ:JCTCF] by around 6,949 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 507,509 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 500,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,015,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCTCF stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099 shares during the same period.