Market cap of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN] reaches 95.19M – now what?

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: CLGN] closed the trading session at $15.76 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.0148, while the highest price level was $16.323. The company report on December 10, 2020 that CollPlant to Supply rhCollagen to STEMCELL Technologies for Use in a Broad Range of Cell Culture Applications.

rhCollagen is to be included in cell culture kits sold to scientists worldwide working in the stem cell, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy research fields.

CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN), a regenerative medicine company, and STEMCELL Technologies, Canada’s largest privately owned biotechnology company, which develops cell culture media, cell separation systems, instruments, and other reagents for life sciences research, jointly announced they have entered into a product manufacturing and supply agreement. CollPlant will sell its proprietary recombinant human Type I collagen (rhCollagen), the world’s first plant-based rhCollagen, to STEMCELL Technologies, which will incorporate CollPlant’s product into cell culture media kits.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.33 percent and weekly performance of 18.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 73.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 118.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.01K shares, CLGN reached to a volume of 64614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLGN shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

CLGN stock trade performance evaluation

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.23. With this latest performance, CLGN shares gained by 72.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.92 for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -330.41 and a Gross Margin at +2.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -481.62.

Return on Total Capital for CLGN is now -122.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -252.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -112.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.50. Additionally, CLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN] managed to generate an average of -$243,481 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLGN.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [CLGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 13.60% of CLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLGN stocks are: MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 547,730, which is approximately 29.864% of the company’s market cap and around 34.81% of the total institutional ownership; INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC, holding 275,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 million in CLGN stocks shares; and VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO /ADV, currently with $0.68 million in CLGN stock with ownership of nearly 140.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:CLGN] by around 262,024 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 422 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 628,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 890,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLGN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,966 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.