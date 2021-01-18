Market cap of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] reaches 671.53M – now what?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: BPYU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.06%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Brookfield Property Partners Acknowledges Brookfield Asset Management’s Privatization Proposal and Establishes a Committee of Independent Directors.

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) (NASDAQ: BPYU) jointly acknowledge receipt of a non-binding proposal from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) that Brookfield announced by press release issued earlier outlining its proposal to acquire 100% of the limited partnership units of BPY that it does not already own (“Units”) (approximately 357.6 million Units) for a price of $16.50 per Unit, or $5.9 billion in total value (based on the closing price of the class A limited voting shares of Brookfield (“Brookfield Shares”) on the NYSE and TSX on December 31, 2020).

Over the last 12 months, BPYU stock dropped by -10.36%.

The market cap for the stock reached $671.53 million, with 41.74 million shares outstanding and 37.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 691.12K shares, BPYU stock reached a trading volume of 988933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

BPYU Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, BPYU shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 17.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.76 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.42.

Return on Total Capital for BPYU is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.03. Additionally, BPYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,004.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $550 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPYU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,380,310, which is approximately -21.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.87% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,036,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.26 million in BPYU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $40.59 million in BPYU stock with ownership of nearly 54.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPYU] by around 3,558,634 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 12,630,135 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 15,796,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,985,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPYU stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,024 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,464,135 shares during the same period.