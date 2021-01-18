Market Analysts see Yext Inc. [YEXT] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] loss -4.14% on the last trading session, reaching $16.21 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Yext Kicks Off 2021 with Best Workplace Awards from Fortune and Built In.

The search company racked up four accolades across the two platforms, including for its San Francisco Bay Area office.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, announced its placement on best workplace lists by Fortune, in collaboration with global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work®, and tech recruiting platform Built In.

Yext Inc. represents 120.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.07 billion with the latest information. YEXT stock price has been found in the range of $16.17 to $17.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, YEXT reached a trading volume of 908224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $19.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77.

Trading performance analysis for YEXT stock

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.09, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 16.07 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.49. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.67.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -60.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.54. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$101,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yext Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yext Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yext Inc. [YEXT]

There are presently around $1,351 million, or 78.20% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 11,606,656, which is approximately 5.55% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,603,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.46 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.85 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly -1.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 5,424,233 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,194,209 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 72,730,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,348,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,496,293 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 718,687 shares during the same period.