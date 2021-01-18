Market Analysts see SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SWTX] surged by $5.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $85.6299 during the day while it closed the day at $79.80. The company report on January 5, 2021 that SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To access the live webcast of SpringWorks’ presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 20.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWTX stock has inclined by 36.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 108.08% and gained 10.04% year-on date.

The market cap for SWTX stock reached $3.64 billion, with 42.15 million shares outstanding and 38.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 317.42K shares, SWTX reached a trading volume of 539540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWTX shares is $83.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $60, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SWTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07.

SWTX stock trade performance evaluation

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.02. With this latest performance, SWTX shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.06, while it was recorded at 70.85 for the last single week of trading, and 48.81 for the last 200 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SWTX is now -32.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,041,179 per employee.SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWTX.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,968 million, or 78.10% of SWTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWTX stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,406,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 7,281,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.05 million in SWTX stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $277.8 million in SWTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SWTX] by around 3,857,235 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,301,267 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 32,030,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,188,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWTX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,427 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 120,675 shares during the same period.