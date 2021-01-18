Market Analysts see Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE: EVH] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.67. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Evolent Health Enters Agreement with Bright HealthCare for Bright HealthCare to Acquire True Health New Mexico.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) (the “Company” or “Evolent”), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, announced that it has entered a definitive agreement with Bright Health Management, Inc. (“Bright HealthCare”), a nationally recognized health plan owned by Bright Health, to acquire True Health New Mexico, Inc. (“TRUE”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evolent Health. The existing services contract between True Health New Mexico and Evolent will be maintained and as such, Evolent will continue to provide health plan administrative and clinical program support to True Health New Mexico.

“We are proud of what we have built together with the team at True Health New Mexico,” said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley. “We are excited for the path forward for True Health New Mexico as it comes together with Bright HealthCare, a leading national high-growth integrated health plan. For Evolent, this transaction demonstrates our continued execution against our previously stated capital allocation framework and affirms our focus on creating shareholder value through strong organic revenue growth and robust margin expansion in our core services business.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 933542 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evolent Health Inc. stands at 3.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for EVH stock reached $1.53 billion, with 85.17 million shares outstanding and 78.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 602.81K shares, EVH reached a trading volume of 933542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVH shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Evolent Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Evolent Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on EVH stock. On June 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EVH shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolent Health Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

How has EVH stock performed recently?

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, EVH shares gained by 18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 17.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.17 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Evolent Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.68.

Return on Total Capital for EVH is now -7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.98. Additionally, EVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] managed to generate an average of -$88,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Evolent Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evolent Health Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolent Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]

There are presently around $1,446 million, or 99.00% of EVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVH stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 8,553,155, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,887,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.71 million in EVH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $117.47 million in EVH stock with ownership of nearly 2.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolent Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE:EVH] by around 15,887,355 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,080,467 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 56,893,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,861,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVH stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,003,042 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,205,046 shares during the same period.