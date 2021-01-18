Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Stock trading around $43.09 per share: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] closed the trading session at $43.09 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.83, while the highest price level was $44.31. The company report on December 19, 2020 that Lattice Low Power FPGAs Inspire Innovative Development Boards from Open Source Community.

New Webpage Highlights Broad Array of “Community Sourced” Development Boards and Reference Designs.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced its new Community Sourced Development Board webpage to highlight the many open source hardware development boards and reference designs developed by innovators in the open source community that use Lattice’s low power, small form factor, highly-reliable FPGAs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.96 percent and weekly performance of -3.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 891.06K shares, LSCC reached to a volume of 988561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $38.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $33 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $33, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LSCC stock. On June 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 62.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

LSCC stock trade performance evaluation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, LSCC shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.45, while it was recorded at 43.25 for the last single week of trading, and 31.26 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.76 and a Gross Margin at +55.63. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.70. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $58,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,901 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,637,196, which is approximately -12.531% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,691,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.78 million in LSCC stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $444.39 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly 35.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 12,707,029 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 16,149,897 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 108,078,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,934,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,290 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,067,362 shares during the same period.