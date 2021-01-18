Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] Stock trading around $30.99 per share: What’s Next?

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KSPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.39%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Kaspien and Levin Consulting Announce Partnership to Provide Omnichannel Solutions for Consumer Technology Brands.

Together, Kaspien and Levin Consulting provide consumer technology brands a full spectrum of services for both traditional retail and ecommerce.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) and Levin Consulting announced a new partnership focused on providing consumer brands with industry-leading omni-channel strategy and services for both online marketplaces like Amazon and traditional retailers.

Over the last 12 months, KSPN stock rose by 1196.65%.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.01 million, with 1.83 million shares outstanding and 0.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96K shares, KSPN stock reached a trading volume of 47417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaspien Holdings Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

KSPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.39. With this latest performance, KSPN shares gained by 121.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 353.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1196.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.98 for Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 23.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaspien Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.11. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.02.

Return on Total Capital for KSPN is now -63.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 795.61. Additionally, KSPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] managed to generate an average of -$378,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.76.Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

KSPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kaspien Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 47.50% of KSPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSPN stocks are: INDEPENDENT FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 727,301, which is approximately 283.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 108,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.37 million in KSPN stocks shares; and CWH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.59 million in KSPN stock with ownership of nearly 18.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaspien Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KSPN] by around 543,244 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,355 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 345,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 904,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSPN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 891 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.