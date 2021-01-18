JFrog Ltd. [FROG] Revenue clocked in at $138.90 million, down -5.06% YTD: What’s Next?

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] plunged by -$2.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $62.48 during the day while it closed the day at $59.65. The company report on January 13, 2021 that JFrog Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 following market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

The market cap for FROG stock reached $5.65 billion, with 37.52 million shares outstanding and 29.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, FROG reached a trading volume of 985166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $77.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

FROG stock trade performance evaluation

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.68, while it was recorded at 62.09 for the last single week of trading.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +80.20. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.15.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,234 million, or 57.40% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,102,173, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.55 million in FROG stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $65.28 million in FROG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JFrog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 20,687,406 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 58 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,687,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,687,356 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 58 shares during the same period.