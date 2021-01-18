Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] is 11.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaws Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: JWS] loss -4.28% or -0.67 points to close at $15.00 with a heavy trading volume of 944678 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STPK, FIII, JWS and BRPA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.



It opened the trading session at $15.68, the shares rose to $15.96 and dropped to $14.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JWS points out that the company has recorded 43.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, JWS reached to a volume of 944678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, JWS shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 15.47 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaws Acquisition Corp. [JWS] managed to generate an average of -$2,644 per employee.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:JWS] by around 39,619,413 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 100,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,619,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,619,413 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100,000 shares during the same period.