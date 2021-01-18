Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] moved up 6.20: Why It’s Important

Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISIG] jumped around 0.55 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.42 at the close of the session, up 6.20%. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Reverse Stock Split Effective December 31, 2020.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) announced that effective at 5:00 p.m. central time on December 31, 2020, the Company will effect a seven-for-one reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the symbol “ISIG” and it is expected to open for trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2021 on a post-split basis.

Insignia Systems Inc. stock is now 60.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISIG Stock saw the intraday high of $9.60 and lowest of $9.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.25, which means current price is +97.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 549.75K shares, ISIG reached a trading volume of 160957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insignia Systems Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92.

How has ISIG stock performed recently?

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, ISIG shares gained by 44.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.47 and a Gross Margin at +21.69. Insignia Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.87.

Return on Total Capital for ISIG is now -25.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, ISIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] managed to generate an average of -$92,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Insignia Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.20% of ISIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISIG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 117,542, which is approximately 7.639% of the company’s market cap and around 37.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in ISIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.17 million in ISIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insignia Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISIG] by around 9,862 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,210 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 210,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISIG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,184 shares during the same period.