Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] is 29.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] price plunged by -4.37 percent to reach at -$0.98. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Selected by Silicon Ranch to Construct 100 MW Solar Project in Georgia.

Efforts Underway to Hire and Train Local Team Members.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, announced that the Company has been awarded a 100-megawatt (MWAC) solar contract to construct the Lumpkin Solar Farm in Stewart County, Georgia. Silicon Ranch Corporation, based in Nashville, Tennessee and one of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

A sum of 889730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 826.88K shares. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares reached a high of $22.94 and dropped to a low of $20.5201 until finishing in the latest session at $21.43.

The one-year IEA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -64.85. The average equity rating for IEA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

IEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, IEA shares gained by 92.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 463.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 532.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 22.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.76. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.43.

Return on Total Capital for IEA is now 11.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Additionally, IEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] managed to generate an average of $1,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

IEA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106 million, or 38.50% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1,068,505, which is approximately 1324.673% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 876,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.78 million in IEA stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $18.75 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 2,593,297 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 169,874 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,189,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,952,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,016 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 236 shares during the same period.