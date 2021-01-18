Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Is Currently -3.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] loss -3.82% or -0.7 points to close at $17.64 with a heavy trading volume of 979184 shares. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Heron Therapeutics Highlights Progress in Pain Management and CINV Franchises and Announces New Development Program.

– Preliminary Full-Year 2020 Net Product Sales for CINV Franchise of Approximately $88.3 Million, versus Guidance of $85 Million -.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Full-Year 2021 Net Product Sales Guidance for CINV Franchise of $130 Million to $145 Million -.

It opened the trading session at $18.13, the shares rose to $18.30 and dropped to $17.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRTX points out that the company has recorded -0.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 960.17K shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 979184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.09. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.58, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.34 and a Gross Margin at +57.79. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.27.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -52.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.90. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$886,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $1,587 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 12,884,364, which is approximately 2.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,001,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.14 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $105.75 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 7,895,380 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,555,094 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 76,542,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,992,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,954,310 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,147,881 shares during the same period.