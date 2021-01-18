H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] – find out why.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.68 during the day while it closed the day at $0.65. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Solitario Zinc Hosts Corporate Update Town Hall Webinar.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) invites you to a Corporate Update Town Hall with O&M Partners on Tuesday, December 15th at 4:05 EST. President and CEO, Chris Herald will deliver a corporate presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in the webinar or listen by phone, please register here https:

About SolitarioSolitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American (“XPL”) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“SLR”). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario’s Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company’s 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario’s cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

Solitario Zinc Corp. stock has also gained 9.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPL stock has inclined by 52.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.52% and gained 16.49% year-on date.

The market cap for XPL stock reached $39.30 million, with 58.11 million shares outstanding and 48.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 478.50K shares, XPL reached a trading volume of 874409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

XPL stock trade performance evaluation

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.53. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.45 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5146, while it was recorded at 0.6808 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3901 for the last 200 days.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -685.54. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.13.

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.80.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.60% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 937,628, which is approximately 56.163% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 443,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in XPL stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.16 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 206.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 565,513 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 114,499 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,819,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,499,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,289 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 89,563 shares during the same period.