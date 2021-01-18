Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell -9.64% so far this year. What now?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.75. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19.

Presentation to Highlight the Company’s Recent Progress on its Upcoming Clinical Trials for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced that the Company will present at the NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Annual Investor Conference, taking place virtually January 19-20. Genprex’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner, will virtually deliver a company overview, including recent progress made on its upcoming clinical trials, to participating investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 926244 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genprex Inc. stands at 6.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.99%.

The market cap for GNPX stock reached $164.89 million, with 39.06 million shares outstanding and 35.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 926244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]?

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has GNPX stock performed recently?

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 941.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -179.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -166.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,846 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 58.60 and a Current Ratio set at 60.50.

Earnings analysis for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

Insider trade positions for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

There are presently around $19 million, or 23.40% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,907,522, which is approximately 4.363% of the company’s market cap and around 17.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 442,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in GNPX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.61 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 494,260 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 573,410 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,924,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,992,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,678 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 328,798 shares during the same period.