EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] Is Currently 10.46 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

EuroDry Ltd. [NASDAQ: EDRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies To Present in Capital Link’s Shipping Webinar Series.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8AM EST.

Over the last 12 months, EDRY stock dropped by -15.18%. The one-year EuroDry Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.4.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.13 million, with 2.28 million shares outstanding and 1.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 378.27K shares, EDRY stock reached a trading volume of 28448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for EuroDry Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EuroDry Ltd. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDRY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EDRY Stock Performance Analysis:

EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, EDRY shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EuroDry Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.04 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. EuroDry Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Return on Total Capital for EDRY is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.94. Additionally, EDRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.EuroDry Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

EDRY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EuroDry Ltd. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDRY.

EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.00% of EDRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 180,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in EDRY stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $1000.0 in EDRY stock with ownership of nearly -3.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EuroDry Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in EuroDry Ltd. [NASDAQ:EDRY] by around 4,812 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 19 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 180,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDRY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 17 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11 shares during the same period.