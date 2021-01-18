Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] Revenue clocked in at $82.00 million, up 35.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ESTA] surged by $3.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.97 during the day while it closed the day at $51.06. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Establishment Labs Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, announced that CEO and Founder Juan José Chacón-Quirós will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held January 11-14, 2021. Mr. Chacón-Quirós is scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same website following the completion of the event.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 34.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESTA stock has inclined by 171.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 215.97% and gained 35.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ESTA stock reached $1.12 billion, with 23.61 million shares outstanding and 20.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.71K shares, ESTA reached a trading volume of 142267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTA shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ESTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

ESTA stock trade performance evaluation

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.69. With this latest performance, ESTA shares gained by 54.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 215.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.76 for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.12, while it was recorded at 47.80 for the last single week of trading, and 21.54 for the last 200 days.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.55 and a Gross Margin at +61.25. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.59.

Return on Total Capital for ESTA is now -34.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.70. Additionally, ESTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] managed to generate an average of -$63,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTA.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $656 million, or 59.50% of ESTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTA stocks are: JW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,117,485, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,319,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.42 million in ESTA stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $97.99 million in ESTA stock with ownership of nearly 0.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ESTA] by around 511,989 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 479,123 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,848,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,839,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,138 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 40,477 shares during the same period.