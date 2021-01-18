Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ] moved up 7.35: Why It’s Important

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ESQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.88%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Strong Loan and Deposit Growth, Record Merchant Payment Processing Income and Launch of New Digital Platform.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the “Company”), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (“Esquire Bank”), announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Results comparing the current quarter to the second quarter of 2020 (“linked quarter”) include:.

Over the last 12 months, ESQ stock dropped by -9.53%. The one-year Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.25.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.65 million, with 7.40 million shares outstanding and 6.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.93K shares, ESQ stock reached a trading volume of 36253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESQ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15.

ESQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, ESQ shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.59 for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 21.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.48. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.18.

Return on Total Capital for ESQ is now 18.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, ESQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ] managed to generate an average of $164,453 per employee.

ESQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESQ.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [ESQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83 million, or 53.30% of ESQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESQ stocks are: BASSWOOD PARTNERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 762,381, which is approximately 7.54% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 720,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.2 million in ESQ stocks shares; and PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $9.06 million in ESQ stock with ownership of nearly 1.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ESQ] by around 265,196 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 405,925 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,036,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,708,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,649 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 85,014 shares during the same period.