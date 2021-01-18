CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $34.44 per share: What’s Next?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.17%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that CubeSmart Announces 3.0% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share for the period ending December 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2021. The quarterly distribution represents an annualized dividend rate of $1.36 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share from the previous annual rate of $1.32 per share.

“We are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly dividend for the 11th consecutive year as our platform showcased its ability to consistently generate strong cash flows in a year of unprecedented uncertainty,” commented Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, CUBE stock rose by 9.30%. The one-year CubeSmart stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.15. The average equity rating for CUBE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.60 billion, with 195.27 million shares outstanding and 193.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, CUBE stock reached a trading volume of 906153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $35.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 191.37.

CUBE Stock Performance Analysis:

CubeSmart [CUBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.12, while it was recorded at 33.86 for the last single week of trading, and 30.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CubeSmart Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.02. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.27.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.94. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $56,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

CUBE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CubeSmart posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

CubeSmart [CUBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,659 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,446,147, which is approximately -3.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,434,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.88 million in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $478.53 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly 0.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 13,181,991 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 12,059,814 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 168,104,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,345,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,141,320 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,594,616 shares during the same period.