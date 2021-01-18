CSP Inc. [CSPI] Revenue clocked in at $61.80 million, up 47.87% YTD: What’s Next?

CSP Inc. [NASDAQ: CSPI] price surged by 9.90 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on December 28, 2020 that CSP Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

Continues to Generate Enthusiasm for Award-Winning Cyber Security Solutions; Enters Fiscal Year 2021 with Record New Business Pipeline and Solid Cash Position.

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, reported financial and operating results for the 2020 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

A sum of 21467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.88K shares. CSP Inc. shares reached a high of $11.44 and dropped to a low of $10.25 until finishing in the latest session at $11.43.

Guru’s Opinion on CSP Inc. [CSPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSP Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

CSPI Stock Performance Analysis:

CSP Inc. [CSPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.14. With this latest performance, CSPI shares gained by 45.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.72 for CSP Inc. [CSPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSP Inc. [CSPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.78. CSP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34.

Return on Total Capital for CSPI is now -3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSP Inc. [CSPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.31. Additionally, CSPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSP Inc. [CSPI] managed to generate an average of -$12,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.CSP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CSP Inc. [CSPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 29.10% of CSPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSPI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 291,340, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 222,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in CSPI stocks shares; and VISIONARY WEALTH ADVISORS, currently with $2.5 million in CSPI stock with ownership of nearly 1.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in CSP Inc. [NASDAQ:CSPI] by around 4,619 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 15,529 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,222,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,242,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSPI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 60 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 673 shares during the same period.