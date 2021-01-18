Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK] moved down -2.16: Why It’s Important

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [AMEX: CIK] price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.07.

Stifel Nicolaus have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, CIK shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [AMEX:CIK] by around 1,391,257 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,112,217 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,338,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,841,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,172 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 722,546 shares during the same period.