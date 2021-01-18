Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] Is Currently -2.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -2.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.86. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Buenaventura Announces Promotion of Aldo Massa to Vice President of Business Development and Commercial.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Aldo Massa to Vice President of Business Development and Commercial, effective immediately. In his previous role within the Company, Mr. Massa served as Buenaventura’s Commercial Manager.

Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Buenaventura, commented, “Aldo is a valued and trusted leader, and a seasoned and passionate expert in his field, who has been integral to our past achievements. His significant experience in the mining sector, particularly in commercial area, will continue to drive our Company’s growth and continued success. Despite his relatively brief tenure at Buenaventura, he has quickly demonstrated his considerable leadership skills, ability to negotiate, and will be integral in developing our relationships with key partners and constituencies. I therefore am very pleased to announce this promotion.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 916430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for BVN stock reached $3.15 billion, with 253.99 million shares outstanding and 251.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 916430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $14.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has BVN stock performed recently?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, BVN shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.82 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +4.39. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.20.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.20. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -261.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

Insider trade positions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $1,540 million, or 67.80% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,141,278, which is approximately -5.722% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,528,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.64 million in BVN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $159.17 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly -6.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 20,163,427 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 20,419,200 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 101,262,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,845,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,105,199 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,962 shares during the same period.