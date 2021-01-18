Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] is 20.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: COLL] closed the trading session at $24.06 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.875, while the highest price level was $24.38. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Collegium Provides 2021 Financial Guidance.

– Xtampza® ER Revenues Expected in the Range of $155.0 million to $165.0 million –.

– Nucynta® Franchise Revenues Expected in the Range of $175.0 million to $185.0 million –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.12 percent and weekly performance of 10.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 280.72K shares, COLL reached to a volume of 582252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLL shares is $28.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, COLL shares gained by 22.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.69 for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.65, while it was recorded at 22.19 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +34.73. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.66.

Return on Total Capital for COLL is now -22.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, COLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] managed to generate an average of -$89,106 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 0.55%.

There are presently around $891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLL stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 5,122,359, which is approximately -0.275% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,808,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.58 million in COLL stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $58.42 million in COLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:COLL] by around 2,867,980 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 2,844,917 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 31,313,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,026,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,921,028 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,784 shares during the same period.