Cognex Corporation [CGNX] moved down -2.91: Why It’s Important

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ: CGNX] loss -2.91% on the last trading session, reaching $84.04 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Cognex Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 11, 2021, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13713966.

Cognex Corporation represents 173.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.12 billion with the latest information. CGNX stock price has been found in the range of $83.955 to $87.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 756.26K shares, CGNX reached a trading volume of 936837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognex Corporation [CGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNX shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Cognex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognex Corporation is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CGNX in the course of the last twelve months was 88.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for CGNX stock

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, CGNX shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Cognex Corporation [CGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.36, while it was recorded at 85.04 for the last single week of trading, and 65.06 for the last 200 days.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognex Corporation [CGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.65 and a Gross Margin at +73.85. Cognex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.10.

Return on Total Capital for CGNX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, CGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] managed to generate an average of $89,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Cognex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognex Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognex Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

There are presently around $13,434 million, or 93.80% of CGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,391,979, which is approximately -1.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,295,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in CGNX stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in CGNX stock with ownership of nearly -3.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX] by around 8,472,718 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 11,765,830 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 139,608,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,846,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,289,334 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 389,096 shares during the same period.