Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] Revenue clocked in at $13.43 billion, down -2.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Coca-Cola European Partners plc [NYSE: CCEP] price plunged by -0.27 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Update re Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)(LSE:CCEP) announces it has entered into binding agreements to acquire Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (CCL), including by way of a Board recommended scheme of arrangement

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Scheme Implementation Deed (“SID”) with CCL.

A sum of 979821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares reached a high of $48.72 and dropped to a low of $47.60 until finishing in the latest session at $48.59.

The one-year CCEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.74. The average equity rating for CCEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCEP shares is $51.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola European Partners plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola European Partners plc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95.

CCEP Stock Performance Analysis:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, CCEP shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.45, while it was recorded at 49.18 for the last single week of trading, and 41.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coca-Cola European Partners plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.78 and a Gross Margin at +37.65. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCEP is now 13.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.30. Additionally, CCEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] managed to generate an average of $47,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.

CCEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola European Partners plc go to 3.27%.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc [CCEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,130 million, or 31.30% of CCEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCEP stocks are: BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC with ownership of 13,135,010, which is approximately -2.247% of the company’s market cap and around 56.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,291,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.06 million in CCEP stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $442.49 million in CCEP stock with ownership of nearly 66.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coca-Cola European Partners plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc [NYSE:CCEP] by around 15,632,205 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 21,108,797 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 89,409,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,150,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCEP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,545,263 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,329,768 shares during the same period.