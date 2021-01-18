Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] Is Currently 0.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] closed the trading session at $93.70 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.29, while the highest price level was $94.8508. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Cincinnati Financial Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) invites you to listen to the live internet broadcast of its conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Wednesday, February 10, after the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.25 percent and weekly performance of 6.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 949.84K shares, CINF reached to a volume of 904515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CINF shares is $83.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CINF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CINF shares from 94 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CINF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CINF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20.

CINF stock trade performance evaluation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, CINF shares gained by 15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CINF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.04 for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.81, while it was recorded at 92.03 for the last single week of trading, and 75.21 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.87. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.20.

Return on Total Capital for CINF is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.96. Additionally, CINF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] managed to generate an average of $387,918 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CINF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation go to -3.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,860 million, or 67.60% of CINF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CINF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,931,094, which is approximately -4.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,884,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in CINF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $855.64 million in CINF stock with ownership of nearly 6.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cincinnati Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF] by around 7,937,106 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 6,791,416 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 90,502,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,231,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CINF stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,530 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 683,629 shares during the same period.