Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $40

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CHUY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.59%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) announced the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Chuy’s discussion will begin at 1:30 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, CHUY stock rose by 31.03%. The one-year Chuy’s Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.65. The average equity rating for CHUY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $597.72 million, with 19.69 million shares outstanding and 19.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 116.29K shares, CHUY stock reached a trading volume of 283179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHUY shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CHUY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHUY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CHUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.59. With this latest performance, CHUY shares gained by 26.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.73 for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.54, while it was recorded at 30.32 for the last single week of trading, and 19.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +11.82. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for CHUY is now 6.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.34. Additionally, CHUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY] managed to generate an average of $691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 143.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

CHUY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [CHUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $665 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHUY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,249,512, which is approximately -0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,989,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.16 million in CHUY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $93.27 million in CHUY stock with ownership of nearly -1.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CHUY] by around 1,573,274 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,380,837 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,089,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,043,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHUY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,728 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 468,217 shares during the same period.