Celcuity Inc. [CELC] moved up 7.23: Why It’s Important

Celcuity Inc. [NASDAQ: CELC] closed the trading session at $12.60 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.7315, while the highest price level was $12.8574. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Celcuity Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital and Puma Biotechnology.

– UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center will also participate.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of NERLYNX® and FASLODEX® in metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer patients selected by the CELsignia® Test.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.55 percent and weekly performance of 11.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 132.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.58K shares, CELC reached to a volume of 7370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celcuity Inc. [CELC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELC shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Celcuity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Celcuity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CELC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celcuity Inc. is set at 0.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40.

CELC stock trade performance evaluation

Celcuity Inc. [CELC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, CELC shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Celcuity Inc. [CELC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 12.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Celcuity Inc. [CELC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CELC is now -34.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celcuity Inc. [CELC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, CELC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celcuity Inc. [CELC] managed to generate an average of -$272,569 per employee.Celcuity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.50 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celcuity Inc. [CELC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celcuity Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celcuity Inc. go to 13.00%.

Celcuity Inc. [CELC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 18.60% of CELC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELC stocks are: FRONTIER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 743,470, which is approximately 0.457% of the company’s market cap and around 39.00% of the total institutional ownership; GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, holding 363,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 million in CELC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.0 million in CELC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celcuity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Celcuity Inc. [NASDAQ:CELC] by around 16,684 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 186,463 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,706,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,909,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 180,631 shares during the same period.