BTIG Research lifts 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $42.68 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Leading $2.8 Trillion US Healthcare Market: CEO’s of 1life Healthcare, Skylight Health, Veeva Systems, and Teladoc – Driving Explosive Revenue Growth with Innovation and New Market Expansions.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion – and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave – and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

1Life Healthcare Inc. stock is now -2.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONEM Stock saw the intraday high of $42.80 and lowest of $41.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.87, which means current price is +7.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 930670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $41.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

How has ONEM stock performed recently?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, ONEM shares gained by 10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.80, while it was recorded at 42.14 for the last single week of trading, and 31.94 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.59 and a Gross Margin at +34.16. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -17.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.39. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$30,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. posted -1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -635.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEM.

Insider trade positions for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $4,424 million, or 98.40% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 20,612,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,947,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.64 million in ONEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $279.09 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 135.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 36,349,172 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 10,732,343 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 56,569,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,650,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,412,791 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,740,031 shares during the same period.