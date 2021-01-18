BioVie Inc. [BIVI] moved up 26.65: Why It’s Important

BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ: BIVI] closed the trading session at $37.92 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.6201, while the highest price level was $39.9499. The company report on October 30, 2020 that BioVie Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for liver disease, announced an interview with Terren Peizer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program this Sunday November 1st. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

In the exclusive interview, Peizer discusses the Company’s development of BIV201, an orphan drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis, and upcoming milestones.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 118.94 percent and weekly performance of 55.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 203.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 187.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 268.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.97K shares, BIVI reached to a volume of 279739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioVie Inc. [BIVI]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for BioVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc. is set at 2.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

BIVI stock trade performance evaluation

BioVie Inc. [BIVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.16. With this latest performance, BIVI shares gained by 187.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 574.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.35 for BioVie Inc. [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 29.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc. [BIVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BioVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 65.20 and a Current Ratio set at 65.20.

BioVie Inc. [BIVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of BIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIVI stocks are: ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 6,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in BIVI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $0.0 in BIVI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ:BIVI] by around 6,810 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIVI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,810 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.