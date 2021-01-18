Beam Global [BEEM] fell -17.71% so far this year. What now?

Beam Global [NASDAQ: BEEM] slipped around -6.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $60.71 at the close of the session, down -9.78%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that State of California Extends and Expands Contract With Beam Global for Rapidly Deployed Sustainable EV Charging Products.

Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the State of California has extended Beam Global’s contract #1-18-61-16 to supply EV ARC™ systems to State of California Departments and other governmental entities, and expanded the contract to include government entities in other U.S. states at the California negotiated price, without their having to go through a lengthy procurement or technology review process. The award extends the contract through June 23, 2022.

Use of the contract is mandatory for all State of California Departments and is available for use by local governmental agencies. The contract includes Beam’s emergency power solutions which provide a secure and reliable source of electricity for EV charging and first responders during natural disasters or other periods of utility grid interruption. The new contract also reflects the name change from Envision Solar to Beam Global.

Beam Global stock is now -17.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEEM Stock saw the intraday high of $65.99 and lowest of $60.0366 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.90, which means current price is +23.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 749.94K shares, BEEM reached a trading volume of 986935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beam Global [BEEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEEM shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Global is set at 7.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has BEEM stock performed recently?

Beam Global [BEEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, BEEM shares gained by 58.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 389.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 944.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Beam Global [BEEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.88, while it was recorded at 67.84 for the last single week of trading, and 18.54 for the last 200 days.

Beam Global [BEEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Global [BEEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.00 and a Gross Margin at -3.01. Beam Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.96.

Return on Total Capital for BEEM is now -92.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Global [BEEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.84. Additionally, BEEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Global [BEEM] managed to generate an average of -$112,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Beam Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Earnings analysis for Beam Global [BEEM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beam Global posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEEM.

Insider trade positions for Beam Global [BEEM]

There are presently around $107 million, or 39.90% of BEEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEEM stocks are: AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 427,063, which is approximately 45.873% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 216,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.15 million in BEEM stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $12.88 million in BEEM stock with ownership of nearly -0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beam Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Global [NASDAQ:BEEM] by around 888,089 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 29,889 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 844,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,762,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEEM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,102 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,002 shares during the same period.