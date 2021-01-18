Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] moved up 10.00: Why It’s Important

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.56, while the highest price level was $1.78. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Receipt of Notice of Nominations and Formation of Special Committee; Provides Business Update.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) (“Barnwell”, the “Company”) announced that it has received notice of director nominations for election at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”) from Ned L. Sherwood, Bradley M. Tirpak and MRMP-Managers LLC, who also jointly nominated directors for election at Barnwell’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “In response to the receipt of notice, the Barnwell Board has created a special committee comprised of Peter J. O’Malley, chairman, Kenneth S. Grossman and Robert J. Inglima, Jr., each of whom is an independent director, for the purpose of considering various matters relating to the potential of another proxy contest initiated by Messrs. Sherwood, Tirpak and MRMP-Managers LLC in connection with the 2021 Annual Meeting. The Company intends to provide updates if and when necessary, in accordance with applicable securities laws.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.25 percent and weekly performance of 16.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 83.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 285.02K shares, BRN reached to a volume of 268031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

BRN stock trade performance evaluation

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.78. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1990, while it was recorded at 1.6017 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8943 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of -$110,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.90% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 252,044, which is approximately 15.965% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.13 million in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 110,628 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,467 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 453,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,926 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.