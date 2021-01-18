Baozun Inc. [BZUN] is 3.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] gained 0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $35.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

Baozun Inc. represents 59.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.89 billion with the latest information. BZUN stock price has been found in the range of $35.30 to $36.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, BZUN reached a trading volume of 990149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baozun Inc. [BZUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $43.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

Trading performance analysis for BZUN stock

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, BZUN shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.03, while it was recorded at 35.69 for the last single week of trading, and 35.98 for the last 200 days.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.52 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.86.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now 9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.72. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] managed to generate an average of $53,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baozun Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to 4.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baozun Inc. [BZUN]

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 7,484,096 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,902,111 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 29,486,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,873,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,967 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,804,778 shares during the same period.