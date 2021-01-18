Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] Is Currently 2.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 2.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.03. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 3, 2021.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 986531 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atmos Energy Corporation stands at 2.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for ATO stock reached $11.05 billion, with 126.04 million shares outstanding and 124.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 957.51K shares, ATO reached a trading volume of 986531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $106.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Atmos Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Atmos Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $113, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ATO stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ATO shares from 110 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has ATO stock performed recently?

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, ATO shares dropped by -11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.61, while it was recorded at 88.28 for the last single week of trading, and 98.60 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.21 and a Gross Margin at +39.09. Atmos Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.30.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.22. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] managed to generate an average of $128,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Atmos Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atmos Energy Corporation posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corporation go to 6.77%.

Insider trade positions for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]

There are presently around $9,802 million, or 89.20% of ATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,711,484, which is approximately -2.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,607,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in ATO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $752.0 million in ATO stock with ownership of nearly 0.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atmos Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE:ATO] by around 7,515,478 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 7,530,628 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 93,832,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,878,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,633 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,264,111 shares during the same period.