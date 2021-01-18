Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] moved down -1.27: Why It’s Important

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.61. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Atara achieved significant progress across its three strategic priorities in 2020.

Atara is well-positioned for success in anticipated tab-cel® regulatory submissions, approval and launch.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 928473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.22%.

The market cap for ATRA stock reached $1.55 billion, with 81.18 million shares outstanding and 50.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 920.91K shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 928473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $28 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $28, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ATRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

How has ATRA stock performed recently?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 19.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -91.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$740,397 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

Insider trade positions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $1,494 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 9,922,030, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,938,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.13 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $125.55 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly -0.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 9,120,674 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,603,374 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 66,551,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,275,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,575,176 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,925 shares during the same period.