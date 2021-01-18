Ashford Inc. [AINC] Revenue clocked in at $342.50 million, down -6.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Ashford Inc. [AMEX: AINC] gained 6.19% or 0.47 points to close at $8.06 with a heavy trading volume of 55289 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Ashford Announces Acceptance of Compliance Plan by NYSE American.

Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) (“Ashford” or the “Company”) announced that the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) has accepted the Company’s plan of compliance for continued listing on the exchange.

As previously reported, on August 26, 2020, the Company received notification (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Specifically, the Letter indicated that the Company was not in compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide, requiring a listed company to have stockholders’ equity of (i) at least $2.0 million if it has reported losses from continuing operations or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years and (ii) at least $4.0 million if it has reported losses from continuing operations or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. The Letter noted that the Company reported a stockholders’ deficit of $159.2 million as of June 30, 2020, and has had losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in each of its five most recent fiscal years, except for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

It opened the trading session at $7.52, the shares rose to $8.19 and dropped to $7.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AINC points out that the company has recorded -11.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 229.73K shares, AINC reached to a volume of 55289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ashford Inc. [AINC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AINC shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AINC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Ashford Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Ashford Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $91, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AINC stock. On November 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AINC shares from 67 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AINC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AINC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AINC stock

Ashford Inc. [AINC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.68. With this latest performance, AINC shares gained by 55.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.86 for Ashford Inc. [AINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Inc. [AINC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Inc. [AINC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.86 and a Gross Margin at +11.63. Ashford Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.76.

Return on Total Capital for AINC is now -2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Inc. [AINC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.41. Additionally, AINC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ashford Inc. [AINC] managed to generate an average of -$112,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Ashford Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ashford Inc. [AINC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Inc. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AINC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ashford Inc. [AINC]

There are presently around $2 million, or 17.90% of AINC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AINC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,609, which is approximately -6.889% of the company’s market cap and around 29.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 55,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in AINC stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.27 million in AINC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Inc. [AMEX:AINC] by around 39,501 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 90,285 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 163,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AINC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,638 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 70,103 shares during the same period.