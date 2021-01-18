Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] Stock trading around $36.98 per share: What’s Next?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -4.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.98. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Arcus Biosciences Presents Promising Initial Data from Phase 1 Portion of ARC-8 Study for AB680 in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

– 41% objective response rate (ORR) observed to-date across first four cohorts in the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of ARC-8, comparing favorably to the current standard-of-care.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Initiated Phase 1b expansion portion of study.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 939421 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at 10.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.36%.

The market cap for RCUS stock reached $2.52 billion, with 62.60 million shares outstanding and 44.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 524.28K shares, RCUS reached a trading volume of 939421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCUS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

How has RCUS stock performed recently?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.95. With this latest performance, RCUS shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.87, while it was recorded at 35.49 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -591.39. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -564.73.

Return on Total Capital for RCUS is now -44.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] managed to generate an average of -$609,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 139.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCUS.

Insider trade positions for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]

There are presently around $1,455 million, or 65.50% of RCUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,129,282, which is approximately 18.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,597,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.05 million in RCUS stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $93.82 million in RCUS stock with ownership of nearly 46.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE:RCUS] by around 7,915,960 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,330,455 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,099,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,346,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCUS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,123,572 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415,808 shares during the same period.