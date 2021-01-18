Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] is 37.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apyx Medical Corporation [NASDAQ: APYX] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.00 during the day while it closed the day at $9.92. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Apyx Medical Corporation Reports Preliminary Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Results.

Advanced Energy Sales of approximately $9.5 to $9.8 million in Q4, up 39% to 43% year-over-year.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, reported preliminary revenue results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Apyx Medical Corporation stock has also gained 24.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APYX stock has inclined by 69.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 81.35% and gained 37.78% year-on date.

The market cap for APYX stock reached $317.44 million, with 34.22 million shares outstanding and 30.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.20K shares, APYX reached a trading volume of 256355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Apyx Medical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apyx Medical Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for APYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28.

APYX stock trade performance evaluation

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.78. With this latest performance, APYX shares gained by 48.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.10 for Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.91 and a Gross Margin at +17.76. Apyx Medical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.79.

Return on Total Capital for APYX is now -26.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.59. Additionally, APYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] managed to generate an average of -$74,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Apyx Medical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apyx Medical Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apyx Medical Corporation go to 15.00%.

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177 million, or 54.20% of APYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APYX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,391,279, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.39% of the total institutional ownership; ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,502,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.82 million in APYX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.14 million in APYX stock with ownership of nearly -0.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apyx Medical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Apyx Medical Corporation [NASDAQ:APYX] by around 648,323 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 766,062 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,404,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,818,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APYX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,439 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 370,426 shares during the same period.