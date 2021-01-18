Annexon Inc. [ANNX] moved up 13.34: Why It’s Important

Annexon Inc. [NASDAQ: ANNX] closed the trading session at $27.45 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.64, while the highest price level was $27.75. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Annexon Highlights Recent Achievements and Outlines Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Broad Portfolio of Complement Therapeutics.

Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, highlights recent achievements and outlines expected key 2021 milestones at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“2020 was a foundational year for Annexon as we laid the groundwork to build a leading complement therapeutics company with an innovative portfolio for a broad range of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “With our strong capital position, highly experienced leadership team and precision medicine approach, we are rapidly advancing our portfolio and are poised to drive value in 2021 and beyond.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.67 percent and weekly performance of 23.04 percent. The stock has performed 8.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 117.79K shares, ANNX reached to a volume of 138828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annexon Inc. [ANNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANNX shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Annexon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Annexon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ANNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annexon Inc. is set at 2.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.01.

ANNX stock trade performance evaluation

Annexon Inc. [ANNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Annexon Inc. [ANNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.91, while it was recorded at 23.67 for the last single week of trading.

Annexon Inc. [ANNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ANNX is now -75.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annexon Inc. [ANNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,292 per employee.Annexon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annexon Inc. [ANNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annexon Inc. go to 38.60%.

Annexon Inc. [ANNX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Annexon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Annexon Inc. [NASDAQ:ANNX] by around 34,792,589 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,792,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANNX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,792,589 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.