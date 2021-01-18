AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] Revenue clocked in at $47.60 million, up 15.47% YTD: What’s Next?

AmeriServ Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRV] gained 6.30% or 0.21 points to close at $3.61 with a heavy trading volume of 26100 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that AmeriServ Financial, Inc. To Acquire A Branch And Deposits Of Riverview Financial Corporation.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV), the parent company of AmeriServ Financial Bank, and Riverview Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: RIVE), the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions, jointly announced the execution of a definitive agreement whereby AmeriServ will acquire Citizen’s Neighborhood Bank’s (CNB), an operating division of Riverview Bank, branch and deposit customers in Meyersdale, as well as the deposit customers of CNB’s leased branch in the Borough of Somerset. Both of these locations are in Somerset County in southwestern Pennsylvania.

As of the agreement date, the related deposits total approximately $48 million and will be acquired for a 3.71% deposit premium. The Meyersdale branch will continue in operation under the AmeriServ name, and Somerset branch customers will be serviced from the neighboring full service AmeriServ office at 108 West Main Street. On a pro forma basis, ASRV will have the fourth largest deposit market share in Somerset County with four branches and $150 million in deposits. This transaction will be immediately accretive to AmeriServ earnings and the approximate 2% dilution to ASRV’s tangible book value will be earned back in less than three years.

It opened the trading session at $3.3077, the shares rose to $3.80 and dropped to $3.3077, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASRV points out that the company has recorded 25.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.97K shares, ASRV reached to a volume of 26100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmeriServ Financial Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.19. With this latest performance, ASRV shares gained by 9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Total Capital for ASRV is now 4.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.99. Additionally, ASRV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] managed to generate an average of $18,378 per employee.

There are presently around $25 million, or 43.70% of ASRV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRV stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,383,410, which is approximately -3.451% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; M3F, INC., holding 1,215,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 million in ASRV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.82 million in ASRV stock with ownership of nearly -0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AmeriServ Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AmeriServ Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRV] by around 96,945 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 172,106 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,537,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,806,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,678 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 836 shares during the same period.