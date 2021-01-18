Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM] is 56.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alimera Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ALIM] surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.88 during the day while it closed the day at $6.60. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Alimera Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that President and CEO Rick Eiswirth will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021, through close of business January 14, 2021. For those interested in viewing Mr. Eiswirth’s presentation, registration can be accessed here.

Alimera Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 13.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALIM stock has inclined by 42.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.21% and gained 56.40% year-on date.

The market cap for ALIM stock reached $33.59 million, with 5.07 million shares outstanding and 4.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.86K shares, ALIM reached a trading volume of 119798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Alimera Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2017, representing the official price target for Alimera Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Summer Street Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ALIM stock. On September 29, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ALIM shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alimera Sciences Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

ALIM stock trade performance evaluation

Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.79. With this latest performance, ALIM shares gained by 56.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.07 for Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.78 and a Gross Margin at +82.82. Alimera Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Return on Total Capital for ALIM is now -13.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.47. Additionally, ALIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM] managed to generate an average of -$82,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Alimera Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alimera Sciences Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIM.

Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 36.10% of ALIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIM stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 415,999, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, holding 200,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in ALIM stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.84 million in ALIM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alimera Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Alimera Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ALIM] by around 111,936 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,475 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,111,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,192 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,467 shares during the same period.